Bulk trash ordinance amended

In their Monday, June 15 Zoom meeting, Sachse City Council voted unanimously to amend the times in which residents can set out bulk trash.
The revision states that bulk items (such as mattresses) can be set out no earlier than 48 hours before the scheduled collection day. Brush, which includes clippings of bushes and trees and similar items, can be set out no earlier than the Saturday before collection.
As soon as staff codifies the changes, a six-month grace period will begin. City employees will use that time to educate homeowners and ensure that everyone understands the new system.
