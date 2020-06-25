Bulk trash ordinance amended

In their Monday, June 15 Zoom meeting, Sachse City Council voted unanimously to amend the times in which resi­dents can set out bulk trash.

The revision states that bulk items (such as mattresses) can be set out no earlier than 48 hours before the scheduled col­lection day. Brush, which in­cludes clippings of bushes and trees and similar items, can be set out no earlier than the Satur­day before collection.

As soon as staff codifies the changes, a six-month grace period will begin. City employees will use that time to educate homeowners and ensure that everyone understands the new system.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]