Dallas County reports six COVID-related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 6 deaths and 403 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 25, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 18,538 with 334 total deaths to date.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Details on today’s deaths are:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities. Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

