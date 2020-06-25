Virtual camps unite students, teachers

Nearly 300 Garland ISD students were immersed in the world of computer science without even leaving their homes.

When administrators figured out that summer camps would have to go online, Coordinator of Technology Applications Jasna Aliefendic got to work. She spent the past two months planning how to transform the annual Coding Academy and Video Game Design programs into digital formats.

“We planned our program to be in person, with lots of physical computing, student interaction, hands-on activities and a visit to leading technology companies in the area,” she said. “Since our original plan required students to be physically together, we had to reorganize the entire program and utilize web-based resources. The reorganization took some time, but our amazing teachers did a fabulous job of creating engaging and productive learning experiences for our participants.”

For the full story, see the June 25 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]