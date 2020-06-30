Six Sachse cases confirmed

Since this past weekend, Sachse has received word of six new COVID-19 cases in city limits. This brings the town’s total to 53 diagnoses.

All the confirmed cases are in the Dallas County portion. They include a 24-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 41-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, a 56-year-old female and a 59-year-old male.

To protect their privacy, no further details will be released.

City officials urge residents to continue washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces with diluted bleach or a solution of at least 70 percent alcohol, sneezing and coughing into a tissue or the crook of your arm, and staying six feet from other people.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]