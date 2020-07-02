GISD summer athletic programs on hold

Garland ISD announced it would put its summer strength and conditioning programs on hold.

The district issued the following statement Monday morning.

With the rise of COVID-19 cases across Texas, and Dallas County being one of the hardest hit, Garland ISD continues to keep the safety of students and staff its top priority. We have made the decision to place summer strength and conditioning programs at all district high schools on hold until July 13, 2020. This decision was made in an abundance of caution for the well-being of our athletes and coaches.

“We appreciate your understanding and support in this ever-evolving situation,” officials said. “GISD will continue to do what is best for students and staff. We are finalizing plans for the reopening of school and are awaiting final guidelines from the Texas Education Agency. We are waiting patiently, as you are, for their guidance. We will remain vigilant in keeping our families informed.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]