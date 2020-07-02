WISD, GISD trustees approve new budgets

Both Garland and Wylie Independent School Districts officially adopted their budgets for the coming school year.

Garland ISD

GISD trustees approved the budget at their Tuesday, June 23 meeting.

The total expenditures budget is $649 million. This is divided into three parts: $548.7 million for maintenance and operations, $66 million for debt service and $34.3 million for student nutrition. This is a 1.4 percent, or $46 million, increase from last year’s budget of $603 million.

By Morgan Howard and Joe Reavis • [email protected]