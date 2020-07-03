Dallas County reports record 1,085 new COVID-19 cases today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 6 deaths and 1,085 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 3, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 23,675 with 393 total deaths to date.

The additional deaths include:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

The City of Sachse received notice of five new additional positive COVID-19 cases from the Garland Health Authority:

Case #65 is an 86-year-old man residing in the Collin County.

Case #66 is a 34-year-old man residing in the Dallas County.

Case #67 is a 35-year-old man residing in Dallas County.

Case #68 is a 26-year-old woman residing in Collin County.

Case #69 is a two-year-old girl residing in Collin County.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities. Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]