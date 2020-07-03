Frankies reports two employees test positive for COVID-19

Local restaurant group, Frankies Casa, with four locations, including downtown Wylie and Hwy. 78 in Sachse, has temporarily closed due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19. The closure affects the Sachse and Wylie locations.

The restaurants’ website included the decision to close the two locations on June 30 after two employees began to feel ill, one a week earlier and the second a few days later.

In a social media post on July 2, the restaurant confirmed that it had given all employees the opportunity to be tested for COVID and received confirmation of two positive cases.

The post states the company is waiting for more results and will perform an additional ‘professional cleaning’ of its locations.

The post also states that the company will not reopen the restaurants until it ‘feels that everyone is in good health, and we will return to curbside pick-up.”