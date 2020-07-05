No COVID-related deaths reported by Dallas County today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported no deaths and 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 5, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 25,840 with 395 total deaths to date.

This is the third consecutive day that new reported cases have exceeded a thousand.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities. Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]