Dallas County reports six COVID-related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported six deaths and 1,214 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 6, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 27,054 with 401 total deaths to date.

This is the fourth consecutive day that new reported cases have exceeded a thousand.

The city of Sachse has received word of six new COVID-19 cases in city limits, bringing the total to 75.

In Dallas County, new cases include a 15-year-old female and a 90-year-old male.

New cases in Collin County include a 7-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, a 32-year-old male and a 46-year-old male.

A 2-year-old Collin County girl had been reported as case 69, but was made in error.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities. Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

