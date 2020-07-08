Big Tex to miss 2020

The famous line “Howdy, folks!” said by Big Tex every year at the State Fair of Texas will be missing this fall. The State Fair of Texas Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to cancel the annual fair held in Fair Park in Dallas due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process,” said Gina Norris, the board chair for the State Fair of Texas. “One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love. While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season.”

The Red River Rivalry game between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma is still up in the air. The decision to play will be made by the NCAA and the universities. The game will be played at the Cotton Bowl if college football is on for the fall.

2021’s State Fair will stretch from September 24 through October 17 in Fair Park.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]