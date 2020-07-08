Dallas County reports 16 COVID-related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported nine deaths and 1,029 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 8, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 29,160 with 426 total deaths to date.

This is the sixth consecutive day that new reported cases have exceeded a thousand.

The additional deaths include:

A woman in her 20s who was a Grand Prairie resident. She was critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a Grand Prairie resident. He was critically ill in an area hospita, and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40s who was a Farmers Branch resident. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a Garland resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility. She passed away there and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a Grand Prairie resident. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a Dallas resident. He was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a Coppell resident. She passed away in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a Grand Prairie resident. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a Dallas residen. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a Grand Prairie resident. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a Dallas resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a Dallas resident. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility. He passed away there and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a Mesquite long-term care facility. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a Garland resident. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities. Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

