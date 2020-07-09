How can we police our communities better?

The killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis was a brutal, senseless and avoidable tragedy, and one our country has witnessed countless times before. In many ways, his death was the match that ignited nationwide conversations about the racial injustices that have existed in our country for generations. These systemic problems have led to inequalities in everything from education, to health care, to housing, and while each of these must be addressed, the most important place to start is with police reforms.
In a recent poll conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University, nearly 70% of Americans agreed that Floyd’s death was a sign of broader problems in the treatment of Black Americans by police. While there’s widespread agreement that change is needed, there’s no consensus on what that change should look like. In order to get there, it’s important to listen and learn from a variety of voices.
For the full story, see the July 9 issue or subscribe online.
By Senator John Cornyn, (R-Texas) is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.