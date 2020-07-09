How can we police our communities better?

The killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis was a brutal, senseless and avoidable tragedy, and one our country has witnessed countless times before. In many ways, his death was the match that ignited na­tionwide conversations about the racial injustices that have existed in our country for gen­erations. These systemic prob­lems have led to inequalities in everything from education, to health care, to housing, and while each of these must be addressed, the most important place to start is with police re­forms.

In a recent poll conduct­ed by The Washington Post and George Mason Univer­sity, nearly 70% of Americans agreed that Floyd’s death was a sign of broader problems in the treatment of Black Americans by police. While there’s wide­spread agreement that change is needed, there’s no consen­sus on what that change should look like. In order to get there, it’s important to listen and learn from a variety of voices.

By Senator John Cornyn, (R-Texas) is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.