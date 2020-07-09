Make miles of memories this summer

Summertime is sipping an ice-cold strawberry margari­ta. It’s wearing a brand-new swimsuit and a perfectly floppy straw hat. It’s relaxing in cold water while the hot Texas sun beats down on you. It’s making memories that will last all year! But this year, summertime—and that vacation you’ve been planning—looks a lot differ­ent. Trade an international voy­age for a few hours without the kids, an all-inclusive resort for a kitchen blender, and a lake­side party on Fourth of July for an inflatable kiddie pool in the backyard (complete with bits of grass and a few mosquitoes), and you’ll have my summer trip this year. Honestly, it’s paradise compared to spending another second inside!

By Sydni Ellis • [email protected]