Later this month, an in­coming senior at Sachse High School will join some of coun­try’s top young scientists to complete the first online chal­lenge of its kind.

Iliana Aguilar, 17, was se­lected for NASA’s first-ever High School Aerospace Schol­ar (HAS) summer camp.

For the full story, see the July 9 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]