Dallas County reports eight COVID-related deaths

Sachse reports three new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 8 deaths and 1,055 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 15, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 36,969 with 485 total deaths to date.

This is the 13th consecutive day that new reported cases have exceeded a thousand.

The additional eight deaths reported today include:A man in his 50s who was a Grand Prairie resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a Dallas resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60s who was a Mesquite resident. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a Dallas resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a Duncanville resident. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a Dallas resident. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility. He was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

In Sachse, the three new COVID-19 cases are a 49-year-old woman in Collin County, a 23-year-old man in Dallas County and a 35-year-old woman in Dallas County. Sachse has confirmed a total of 96 cases since March.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases in Dallas County have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities. Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]