Now in its third year of growth, 5 Loaves Food Pan­try’s community has blos­somed into a success.

North Pointe Church of Christ donated the land it sits on – right next to 5 Loaves – Home Depot built the gar­den and Sachse Lions Club works it. Everything har­vested goes directly to fami­lies who come to 5 Loaves.

“It was really a huge joint project,” said Audrey Wal­lace, Executive Director of 5 Loaves.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]