High hopes for SHS volleyball in 2020

Expectations are sky high for the Sachse Mustangs volleyball team in 2020. Coming off of a 43 win season, including an undefeated district 10-6A record in 2019, head coach Rikki Jones says the team fell short of some in house goals last year – and with the current global pandemic going on – it will not make it any easier this year.

“We were focused in the offseason on what we needed to do as a program to go further,” Jones said.

For the full story, see our July 23 issue or subscribe online.

By Derdrick White • [email protected]