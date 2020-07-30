Council joins Emergency Business Assistance Program

Sachse businesses in Dallas County have another opportu­nity to get some funding.

Council voted 5-2 during their Monday, July 20 Zoom meeting to participate in the second round of the county’s Emergency Business Assis­tance Program (EBAP). In the first round, $5 million was set aside for the program, which was a lottery-based system – qualifying businesses could ap­ply, and a third-party company made random selections of those who were eligible.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]