Council joins Emergency Business Assistance Program

Sachse businesses in Dallas County have another opportunity to get some funding.
Council voted 5-2 during their Monday, July 20 Zoom meeting to participate in the second round of the county’s Emergency Business Assistance Program (EBAP). In the first round, $5 million was set aside for the program, which was a lottery-based system – qualifying businesses could apply, and a third-party company made random selections of those who were eligible.
By Morgan Howard • [email protected]