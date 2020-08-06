COVID-19 delays fall sports seasons

Friday night lights will not start burn­ing in Wylie until the end of September under an athletics and band schedule announced last month by the University Interscholastic League.

The delay, by about a month, in prac­tices and games was instituted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new UIL rules, students in classes 5A-6A cannot start football and volleyball practices until Sept. 7. Nor­mally, practices would have started the first week in August.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]