COVID-19 delays fall sports seasons

Friday night lights will not start burning in Wylie until the end of September under an athletics and band schedule announced last month by the University Interscholastic League.
The delay, by about a month, in practices and games was instituted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the new UIL rules, students in classes 5A-6A cannot start football and volleyball practices until Sept. 7. Normally, practices would have started the first week in August.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]