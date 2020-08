Adventurers digging around for something to do won’t have to look far for much longer.

Extreme Sandbox, based in Minnesota, will open a loca­tion in The Station in Sachse this September. The company gives people a chance to op­erate heavy machinery like excavators and bulldozers in a safe environment.

For the full story, see our Aug. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]