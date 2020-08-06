GISD offers all-day Pre-K this year

Although Garland ISD stu­dents won’t be back in the classroom until Sept. 8, those in Wylie ISD will be on cam­pus this coming week.

Online GISD classes begin Monday, Aug. 10, while both in-person and remote classes start Thursday, Aug. 13 in WISD.

GISD students will use a program called Canvas to complete their online learning for the first four weeks, and the remainder of the school year for students who opted for that. Third through fifth graders must log at least three hours of instructional minutes a day, and students sixth grade and older must log at least four hours.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]