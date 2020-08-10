581 new cases, one death confirmed in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1 death and 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 10, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 55,255 with 756 total deaths to date.

The additional death was a Seagoville woman in her 90s. She had underlying conditions and passed away in hospice.

Over 2,514 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 61 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

