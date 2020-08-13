Collin College opening Wylie campus for fall

A dream of almost two decades to operate a Collin College campus in the southeastern part of the county becomes reality Aug. 24 when the recently completed Wylie campus opens for classes.

The 340,000 square foot campus was built from the ground up on a Country Club Road site near the Wylie Municipal Complex and features three main buildings: the Student Center, Library, and Commons.

“We are excited. It allows us to reach into that part of the county,” Collin College Board President Bob Collins said.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]