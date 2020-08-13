Collin County confirms one death, 149 new cases

Collin County has confirmed the death of a 65-year-old McKinney man earlier today. He had underlying health conditions and passed away at a local hospital.

State health officials listed 149 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 13, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 8,445 confirmed cases.

There are 3,062 active cases and a total of 5,289 have recovered.

There are 144 cases hospitalized and 94 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Yesterday, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 7,028 and 1,229 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in eastern Collin County include one in Blue Ridge, two in Farmersville, one in Lavon, one in Murphy, two in Princeton and seven in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]