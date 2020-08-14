Nine deaths, 885 new cases in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 9 deaths and 885 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 14, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 57,313 with 816 total deaths to date.

Since this past Wednesday, Sachse has had 10 new cases in the Dallas County portion of town and two new cases in the Collin County portion.

Details on the additional deaths have not yet been reported. Yesterday’s deaths included:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 2,833 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 65 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]