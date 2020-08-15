Dallas County reports eight COVID-related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 8 deaths and 754 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 15, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 58,067 with 824 total deaths to date.

Since this past Wednesday, Sachse has had 10 new cases in the Dallas County portion of town and two new cases in the Collin County portion.

Details on today’s additional deaths have not yet been reported. The nine deaths reported on Aug. 14 included:

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospitai and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 2,925 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 13.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]