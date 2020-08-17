Dallas County reports four COVID-related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 4 deaths and 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 17, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 65,278 with 825 total deaths to date.

The additional 4 deaths being reported today are the following:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 2,925 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 13.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

