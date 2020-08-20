Get on the water

Kayaking is a wildly popular paddlesport. Paddlesports offer people unique ways to enjoy nature while getting up close and personal with expansive waterways. Kayaking is re­markably accessible for people of all skill levels and interests.

According to the Outdoor Foundation’s 2019 Special Report on Paddlesports and Safety, kayaking has seen a consistent upward trend in par­ticipation for the last five years. Today, recreational kayaking is the most popular paddles­port, with more than 11 mil­lion participants in the United States. And the activity is al­most evenly split among men and women (51 percent and 49 percent, respectively).

For the full story, see our Aug. 20 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]