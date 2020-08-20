Officials report three COVID-related deaths in Collin County

State health officials listed three deaths and 44 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 20, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 10,451 confirmed cases.

There are 4,636 active cases and a total of 5,709 have recovered.

There are 111 cases hospitalized and 98 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 5,635 and 1,055 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in eastern Collin County include one in Lavon, two in Princeton, one in Sachse, one in St. Paul and six in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

