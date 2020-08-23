Dallas County reports two COVID-related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2 deaths and 332 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 23, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 68,904 with 857 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,574, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 93 from Texas Department of State Health Services, from March (5), April (31), May (22), June (32) as well as July (3).

The two deaths reported today are the following:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions

From August 6 to 14th, 227 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. Over 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 32 was 398.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 14% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]