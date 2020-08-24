No COVID-related deaths reported by Dallas County today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported no deaths and 182 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 24, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 69,086 with 857 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,576, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 84 from Texas Department of State Health Services, from March (18), April (43) and May (23).

From August 6 to 14th, 227 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. Over 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 32 was 398.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 14% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

