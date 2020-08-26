Dallas County reports nine COVID-related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 9 deaths and 578 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 26, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 69,881 with 890 total deaths to date.

Sachse reported two additional COVID-19 cases; #224 is a 52-year-old woman in Collin County and #225 is a 38-year-old man in Collin County.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,746, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 424 from Texas Department of State Health Services, from March (6), April (116), May (271) and June (31).

The additional 9 deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

From August 1st through 14th, 531 school-aged children between 5 – 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. If in-person school had begun on Monday, August 10th, these 531 children would have been absent from school for at least some portion of that week (from August 10th- August 14th).

The 132 children who were diagnosed between August 10th – 14th were projected (by zip code of residence) to be enrolled in at least 70 different schools in Dallas County. Their attendance on-campus would have prompted at least 70 classroom closures for cleaning and identification of classmate/teacher contacts for 14-day quarantine.

About 50% (263) of these cases were high-school age, and almost a third (173) were elementary-school age (5-10 years).

Of these pediatric COVID-19 cases: 302 (57%) were projected (by zip code of residence) to be students enrolling in Dallas ISD schools; 50 (9%) in Irving ISD; 37 (7%) in Garland ISD; 35 (7%) in Mesquite ISD; 16 (3%) in Grand Prairie ISD; 15 (3%) in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD; 12 (2%) in Duncanville ISD; 10 (2%) in Richardson ISD; 8 (2%) in Lancaster ISD; 8 (2%) in Highland Park ISD; 7 (1%) in Cedar Hill ISD; 6 (1%) in DeSoto ISD; 1 (0.2%) in Sunnyvale ISD; and 0 in Coppell ISD schools.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 32 was 398.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 14% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

