Dallas County reports five COVID-related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported five deaths and 219 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 27, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 70,100 with 895 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,784, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 59 from Texas Department of State Health Services June (31), July (36) and August (5).

The city of Sachse reported two additional COVID-19 cases: #226 is an 8-year-old boy in Dallas County and #227 is a 22-year-old woman in Dallas County.

The additional five deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

From August 1st to 14th, 531 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 302 (57%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 33 was 295. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 12.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 33. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with longterm care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response.

There were 388 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending Wednesday, August 26. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 512 in the 24 hour period ending Wednesday, August 26, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. While these numbers represent a significant decline from record highs, the disruptive impact of COVID-19 on our populations and health care systems remains.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]