Mustangs find their quarterback

It’s difficult to dominate for so long. After four straight district championships, the Sachse Mustangs are looking to rebuild their roster once again.

Alex Orji, formerly of Bishop Dunne and Rockwall High School, was officially an­nounced as eligible to play in the 2020 season. This comes after Orji appealed a deci­sion by 9-6A district executive committee for transferring for athletic purpose, but the UIL reversed that decision.

For the full story, see our Aug. 27 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]