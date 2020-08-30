Dallas County reports one COVID-related death today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported one death and 360 total cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 30, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 71,170 with 901 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,895, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 233 from Texas Department of State Health Services in April (88), May (64), June (72), July (4) and August (8).

The additional death being reported today is a woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

From August 8th through 21st, 393 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 203 (51%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 34 was 206.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decline but remains high, with 11.0% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 34. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

