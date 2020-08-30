State reports 57 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County today

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

State officials listed 57 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 30, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 10,946 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 637 active cases and a total of 10,309 have recovered.

There are 90 cases hospitalized and 111 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 4,172 and 851 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

The link below to the Collin County Health Care Services is not available as of this posting.

An updated breakdown of all cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]