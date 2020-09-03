Support group formed for modern widows

Most clubs are excited for the prospect of new members, the Modern Widows Club, however, is not a typical club in this regard. The club is de­termined to funnel grief into a force of positivity and is dedi­cated to providing hope and healing to grieving women al­lowing them to live their best lives.

The club was founded in Florida, but when Sachse resi­dent Gail Bayron lost her hus­band in 2013, she found that many “local” support groups meant traveling to Irving or McKinney. About three years ago, she discovered the Mod­ern Widows Club, but was disappointed to see that there were no local chapters.

For the full story, see our Sept. 3 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]