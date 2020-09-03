Support group formed for modern widows

Most clubs are excited for the prospect of new members, the Modern Widows Club, however, is not a typical club in this regard. The club is determined to funnel grief into a force of positivity and is dedicated to providing hope and healing to grieving women allowing them to live their best lives.
The club was founded in Florida, but when Sachse resident Gail Bayron lost her husband in 2013, she found that many “local” support groups meant traveling to Irving or McKinney. About three years ago, she discovered the Modern Widows Club, but was disappointed to see that there were no local chapters.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]