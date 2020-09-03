Teachers jazz up virtual classrooms with Bitmoji

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the “back-to-school” season feels different this year for many teachers, students, and their families around north Texas.

Many teachers enjoy the ritual of decorating and preparing a classroom that fosters learning for their students. In addition to preparing their physical classrooms for those who will come back to campus, teachers at Sachse schools were also responsible for creating and preparing a virtual classroom.

By Shardae White • [email protected]