Collin County adds two COVID-related deaths today

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

Hospitalizations in the state and North Texas area increased today.

State officials listed 121 new cases of COVID-19 today, Sep. 5, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 11,424 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 720 active cases and a total of 10,704 have recovered.

There are 84 cases hospitalized and 117 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 3,973 and 893 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

A total of 118 new cases were reported on the daily case list from Collin County Health Services.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]