One COVID-related death reported by Dallas County today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported one death, and 261 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Sep. 7. The total case count in Dallas County is 73,961 with 946 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,184, including 10 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 177 from Texas Department of State Health Services in August (35) and September (142).

No information has been released on today’s reported death.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 35 has increased slightly to 244. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has also increased, with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 35.

From August 15th through 28th, 317 school-aged children between 5 to 17 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. About 43% of these cases were high school age (14 to 17 years). By zip code of residence, 167 (53%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 352 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Friday, September 4. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 438 for the 24 hour period ending on Friday, September 4, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. While these numbers represent a significant decline from record highs in July, the disruptive impact of COVID-19 on our populations and health care systems remains.

“I hope everyone had a fun and enjoyable Labor Day weekend; and celebrated the holiday responsibly by staying away from people in your family who were unmasked. If we did a good job this weekend, we shouldn’t see a big spike in two weeks, and we should continue to see improving numbers on COVID. Our next challenge is with the opening of schools. And, again, the key for success is for everyone to practice good safety. Masking is the most important component, along with six-foot distancing, hand washing, avoiding unnecessary crowds, and avoiding people who are not wearing their masks. If we all continue to work together for the good of the community, we’ll see less sickness and death, more businesses and jobs thrive, and more kids in school,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]