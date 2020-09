If you think you don’t have time to answer the 2020 Census because your response doesn’t matter, think again.

Sachse residents, and individu­als nationwide, have until Sept. 30 to self-respond to the 2020 Census before a census taker is sent to your home to collect much-needed data.

For the full story, see our Sept. 10 issue or subscribe online.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]