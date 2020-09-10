Sachse High reads its way to contest win

The persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic made for some significant changes to summer routines for many students and their families. Time typically spent at camps, visiting waterparks or hanging out with friends was likely spent in more socially distant ways. For students at Sachse High School, it meant spending time catching up on summer reading, which resulted in the school winning the MyON News reading contest.
The district ran a contest to help promote summer reading and decrease summer learning loss. Sachse High School won the contest at the high school level, reading a total of 4,612 news articles and 14,271 minutes.
By Shardae White • [email protected]