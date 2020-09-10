Sachse High reads its way to contest win

The persistence of the CO­VID-19 pandemic made for some significant changes to summer routines for many students and their families. Time typically spent at camps, visiting waterparks or hang­ing out with friends was likely spent in more socially distant ways. For students at Sachse High School, it meant spend­ing time catching up on sum­mer reading, which resulted in the school winning the MyON News reading contest.

The district ran a contest to help promote summer reading and decrease summer learning loss. Sachse High School won the contest at the high school level, reading a total of 4,612 news articles and 14,271 min­utes.

For the full story, see our Sept. 10 issue or subscribe online.

By Shardae White • [email protected]