SF-R sends help south

Sachse Fire-Rescue (SF-R) sent personnel and equipment to help with Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Personnel was first sent August 23 and included David Traynham, who was deployed as a Coach Bus Medic. Traynham rode on the bus where he assisted anyone that may have required medical assistance during evacuation. Traynham re­turned September 3.

SFR also sent Billy Martin and Francis Miller, who helped evacu­ate, and then return after conditions allowed, nursing home residents around Beaumont. A crew ex­change occurred August 31 when Martin and Miller were swapped with Scott Porter and Clay Hodges.

“I’m proud of them for running down there and not know what they were getting into,” Chief Mar­ty Wade said. “We’ll need help in our community. It’s part of a give and take.”

SFR is a part of the North Cen­tral Texas Trauma Regional Advi­sory Council, NCTTRAC, which responded to the needs of South Texas and deployed Texas Emer­gency Medical Task Force (EMTF) rescue workers to answer the call in South Texas.

The EMTF was developed by the NCTTRAC, the Department of State Health Services and local EMS and hospitals to responds with short notice during times of emergencies.

The Texas EMTF was devel­oped in 2009, after the 2008 hur­ricane season which as one of the worst in history behind only the 2005 hurricane season. The devel­opment of the Texas EMTF was focused heavily on the lessons learned from those two hurricane seasons.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]