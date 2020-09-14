Dallas County reports three COVID-related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported three deaths, and 440 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Sep. 14. The total case count in Dallas County is 75,648 with 976 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,615, including 11 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 100 from Texas Department of State Health Services in June (1), July (43), August (56) and September (208).

Over the weekend the city of Sachse was alerted to 10 new COVID-positive cases. All reside in Dallas County are: #257 is a 55-year-old man, #258 is an 18-year-old man, #259 is a 20-year-old woman, #260 is a 71-year-old man, #261 is a 19-year-old woman, #262 is a 52-year-old man, #263 is a 50-year-old woman, #264 is a 28-year-old man, #265 is a 19-year-old woman and #266 is a 33-year-old woman.

The additional three deaths being reported today in Dallas County include the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 36 was 243, slightly increased from the previous CDC week 35’s daily average of 295. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 36.

A provisional total of 104 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 36 (week ending 9/5/2020), a continued increased trend from the previous two weeks for this age group. Over the past 2 weeks, 33 cases of COVID-19 have been reported associated with multiple youth hockey teams in the DFW area, including 5 coaches. One 29-year old hockey coach was reported to have had COVID-19 at the time of his death last week in an adjacent county.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

“Today we report an additional 340 new cases of COVID-19. We also have 100 cases from previous months from the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system. It continues to be important with schools opening and businesses getting back on better footing for everyone to wear a mask and maintain six-foot distancing when outside their home, use frequent hand-washing, avoid unnecessary crowds, and avoid any indoor setting where people cannot wear a mask one hundred percent of the time. With the weather getting cooler, I encourage people who frequent an establishment where you are eating to choose take-out, delivery, or patio dining. For visitors to you home, it is best to be masked, and outdoor gatherings are preferable to indoor gatherings,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]