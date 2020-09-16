Dallas County reports six COVID-related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported six deaths, and 311 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Sep. 16. The total case count in Dallas County is 76,149 with 985 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,637, including 11 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 86 from Texas Department of State Health Services in July (1), August (12) and September (73).

The city of Sachse reported one new COVID-positive cases. Case 269 is a 16-year-old female in Dallas.

The additional six deaths being reported today in Dallas County include the following:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 36 was 270. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 36 (week ending 9/5/2020).

The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has doubled since May, increasing to 15% over the past 2 weeks. A provisional total of 136 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 36, a decline from the previous week for this age group.

Of the 7,406 cases requiring hospitalization to date, almost three-quarters (70%) have been under 65 years of age, and over half reported having a chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, almost 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Twenty-five percent (25%) of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today we have 298 new COVID-19 positive cases and 13 older cases from our state’s electronic laboratory reporting system. Additionally, we are reporting six deaths. For the CDC week ending September 5, 2020, we saw a decrease in total school-aged children with confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as a decrease in the daily average of new confirmed and probable cases. Our daily average of deaths was also down significantly and our positivity rate remained the same as the week before. Masking and social distancing are working and are the best way to protect our community against the spread of COVID-19. Please wear your mask and keep six foot distance. Also please continue to wash your hands frequently, avoid unnecessary trips, and avoid indoor activities where people are not masked at all times.

Although COVID-19 cases in school-aged children ages 5-17 have gone down, we have seen a marked rise in the category of people age 18 and into their 20’s. For instance, the percentage of our positive cases of people from 18- 22 has risen to 15% over the last two weeks. With the weather getting cooler, it is more comfortable to be outside and it’s very important to stay out of indoor settings where masks cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]