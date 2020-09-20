Dallas County reports one COVID-related death.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported four deaths and 771 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Sep. 20 including 306 from older months. The total case count in Dallas County is 77,889 with 995 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,863, including 11 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 572 from Texas Department of State Health Services in March (4), April (15), May (20), June (71), July (77), August (119) and September (266).

The additional death being reported today in Dallas County is:

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 37 was 240, a decrease from the previous daily average of 279 for CDC week 36.. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 37 (week ending 9/12/2020).

A provisional total of 156 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 37 (week ending 9/12/2020), an increase from the previous week for this age group. The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has increased to 14% over the past 2 weeks.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds (66%) have been under 65 years of age, and over half reported having a chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins did not release a statement today.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]