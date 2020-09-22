City council approves Atmos settlement

Sachse City Council met Sept. 21 approving a settlement between Atmos City Steering Committee and Atmos Energy Corporation increasing residential power bills by $5.15 a month beginning Dec. 1.

The council also approved the sale and issuance of a Series 2020 Tax Note. The lowest bid came in at 0.59%.

City Manager Gina Nash updated the council that $100,000 Sachse donated to the Dallas County Emergency Business Assistance Program has been returned.

A public hearing was held, and two resolutions passed, concerning boundary amendments of Reinvestment Zone Number One and Two.

A resolution passed allowing Nash to execute a Project Specific Agreement with Dallas County for road and bridge maintenance on Sachse Road.

Resolutions authorizing Nash to negotiate two separate contracts, in the amounts of $569,656 for the Sachse Road Overlay project and $65,380 for an Impact Fee study were approved.

By Dustin Butler