Dallas County COVID cases are up today, two deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported two deaths and 348 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Sep. 23. The total case count in Dallas County is 78,723 with 1,002 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,877, including 11 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 221 from Texas Department of State Health Services in July (9), August (11) and September (201).

Today, the city of Sachse its 292nd case, a 67-year-old Collin County Man.

The additional two deaths being reported today in Dallas County are:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 37 was 257, a decrease from the previous daily average of 294 for CDC week 36. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 10% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 37.

A provisional total of 179 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 37 (week ending 9/12/2020), an increase from the previous week for this age group. The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has increased to 14% over the past 2 weeks.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds (66%) have been under 65 years of age, and over half reported having a chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“Today we had 328 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 old cases, as well as two more deaths. Our hospitalization numbers have stopped their decrease and have been largely flat over the last few days. The increases in infect ion in Tarrant County and the increasing openings of bars under loopholes made possible by Governor Abbott, along with more schools opening, means that we all need to be on our toes in making smart decisions. Unfortunately, bars have been linked to spread in most states, including Texas, and the local Public Health Committee is strongly discouraging frequenting bars at this time.

Similarly, the Public Health Committee is strongly encouraging people to take advantage of the cooler weather and do more workouts and other activities outside rather than in indoor locations. Whether we stay flat, begin to erode our gains and go back up, or work our way into trending down again is largely up to the decisions of the community. If we continue to wear a mask one hundred percent of the time when outside the home and maintain six-foot distancing while avoiding unnecessary trips and any indoor activity where a mask cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time, then I believe we can get back to seeing improvement.

With the increasing capacities at certain businesses and more activities opening up, it will more important than ever that we make these good decisions. We must put the community good over our selfish desire to do those few things that the Public Health Committee continues to recommend against so that we can protect public health, jobs, and get our children back to school safely,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]