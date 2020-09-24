Educators empower students to cope with pandemic

Mental health issues have been a concern for students, their families, and educators exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. March of this year saw officials call for a national shutdown of public spaces in­cluding school buildings, re­sulting in a sudden and upend­ing shift to children’s routines and learning schedules.

Experts are still trying to un­derstand how the pandemic is affecting the mental health of students and teens while work­ing to address their most im­mediate needs. Educators are some of the professionals on the frontlines of solving those problems. Schools typically have special programming in September for Suicide Pre­vention Awareness Month to better help students deal with their mental health issues be­fore they become detrimental. According to a 2017 report by the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, suicide is the second leading cause of death of adolescents age 15 to 24. This year, as students return to school in uncertain circum­stances, educators are taking extra care.

By Shardae White • [email protected]